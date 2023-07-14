AP Top Science News at 2:34 a.m. EDT

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
India is set to launch a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August
Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’
Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record...
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Northern lights might be visible this week, but most of the US won’t see them
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
Here’s how geothermal energy heats and cools a home
