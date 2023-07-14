On Air: Federal News Network
Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 2:34 am
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

India is set to launch a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole

Virgin Galactic plans its next commercial flight to the edge of space for August

Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’

Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June and July has been getting hotter

How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

Northern lights might be visible this week, but most of the US won’t see them

Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house

Here’s how geothermal energy heats and cools a home

