AP Top Science News at 3:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 27, 2023 3:08 am
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It’s blind, glassy and has 486 legs
Ruins of ancient Nero’s Theater discovered under garden of future Four Seasons near Vatican
Last of nearly 100 pilot whales that beached on Australia’s coast are euthanized after rescue fails
Japan records steepest population decline while number of foreign residents hits new high
