AP Top Science News at 3:32 a.m. EDT

South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
UN tech agency rolls out human-looking robots for questions at a Geneva...
READ MORE
South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release treated Fukushima wastewater
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the harassment
9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What’s behind those big numbers?
UN tech agency rolls out human-looking robots for questions at a Geneva news conference
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically
In Lula’s first six months, Brazil Amazon deforestation dropped 34%, reversing trend under Bolsonaro
Austria’s top court rejects case filed by young people seeking tougher action against climate change
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.