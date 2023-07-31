AP Top Science News at 4:18 p.m. EDT

NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact

Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP

July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record

GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

Extreme heat moves east where many...

READ MORE