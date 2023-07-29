On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 5:46 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 29, 2023 5:46 pm
< a min read
      

Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Fukushima official says release of treated water is a milestone in nuclear plant’s decommissioning
Ocean currents vital for distributing...

READ MORE

Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record

GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year

Fukushima official says release of treated water is a milestone in nuclear plant’s decommissioning

Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says

US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site

‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It’s blind, glassy and has 486 legs

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 Black Hat USA 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories