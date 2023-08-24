AP Top Science News at 7:48 a.m. EDT

China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
Fukushima’s radioactive wastewater is being released in the Pacific. Here’s what you need to know
Events at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant since the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster
India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite...
READ MORE
China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release
Fukushima’s radioactive wastewater is being released in the Pacific. Here’s what you need to know
Events at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant since the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster
India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
Tropical storm hits Caribbean, wildfires rage in Greece. What to know about extreme weather now
Events at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant since the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow’s space industry
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary’s soggy mess
How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.