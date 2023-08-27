AP Top Science News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers

Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station

At Fukushima Daiichi, decommissioning the nuclear plant is far more challenging than water release READ MORE