On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 27, 2023 12:15 am
< a min read
      

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station
At Fukushima Daiichi, decommissioning the nuclear plant is far more challenging than water release

READ MORE

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers

Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station

At Fukushima Daiichi, decommissioning the nuclear plant is far more challenging than water release

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News