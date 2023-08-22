AP Top Science News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary’s soggy mess

Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander’s crash on the moon

How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants

Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other

Japanese government pledges long-term support for fisheries during Fukushima plant water release READ MORE