AP Top Science News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
READ MORE
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Boeing’s 1st astronaut flight bumped into next year, more repairs needed
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain
After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.