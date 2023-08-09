On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Science News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 12:29 am
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon

Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth

After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses

US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding

Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find

European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far

Boeing’s 1st astronaut flight bumped into next year, more repairs needed

Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain

After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril

