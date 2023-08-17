On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:44 am
< a min read
      

New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable
Fresh look at DNA from Oetzi the Iceman traces his roots to present day Turkey
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children
Off Alaska coast, research crew peers down, down, down to map deep and remote ocean
US looks to ban imports, exports of a tropical fish threatened by aquarium trade
...

READ MORE

New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable

Fresh look at DNA from Oetzi the Iceman traces his roots to present day Turkey

A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children

Off Alaska coast, research crew peers down, down, down to map deep and remote ocean

US looks to ban imports, exports of a tropical fish threatened by aquarium trade

Russia is back on the lunar path. A rocket blasts off on its first moon mission in nearly 50 years

Young environmental activists prevail in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana

Wildfires in Maui are among the deadliest in US history. These are the other fires atop the list

NOAA doubles the chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|23 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|23 Salt Lake City Cybersecurity Conference
8|23 SecureWorld Manufacturing Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories