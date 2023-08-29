AP Top Science News at 8:13 a.m. EDT

Neurosurgeon investigating patient’s mystery symptoms plucks a worm from woman’s brain in Australia

Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world

Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers

Takeaways from AP’s investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps

India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.