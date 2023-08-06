On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 10:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 6, 2023 10:02 am
< a min read
      

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain
After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
Big waves...

READ MORE

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain

After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find

The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert

Big waves becoming more common off California as Earth warms, new research finds

AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the world

Once nearing extinction, Brazil’s golden monkeys have rebounded from yellow fever, scientists say

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles lawsuit with a biotech company that used her cells without consent

Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories