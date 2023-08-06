AP Top Science News at 10:02 a.m. EDT

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain

After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril

NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find

The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert

Big waves...

READ MORE