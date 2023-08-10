AP Top Science News at 7:23 a.m. EDT

Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
What’s driving Maui’s devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
Virgin Galactic all set to fly its first tourists to the edge of space
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it’s even better this year
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Millions...
READ MORE
Scientists look beyond climate change and El Nino for other factors that heat up Earth
What’s driving Maui’s devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
Virgin Galactic all set to fly its first tourists to the edge of space
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it’s even better this year
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.