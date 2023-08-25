On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Science News

AP Top Science News at 7:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 7:27 am
< a min read
      

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help
Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster
India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Study reveals how much carbon damage would...

READ MORE

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

Study reveals how much carbon damage would cost corporations if they paid for their emissions

From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in

Petroleum asphalt remains in Yellowstone River, even after cleanup from train derailment

New gas pipeline rules floated following 2018 blasts in Massachusetts

China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant begins its wastewater release

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories