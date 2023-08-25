AP Top Science News at 7:27 a.m. EDT

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

Launch of 4 astronauts to space station bumped to Saturday

Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

Study reveals how much carbon damage would...

READ MORE