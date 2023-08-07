AP Top Science News at 8:05 a.m. EDT

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain
After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
Big waves...
READ MORE
6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain
After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
Big waves becoming more common off California as Earth warms, new research finds
AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the world
Once nearing extinction, Brazil’s golden monkeys have rebounded from yellow fever, scientists say
Henrietta Lacks’ family settles lawsuit with a biotech company that used her cells without consent
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.