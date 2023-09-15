AP Top Science News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that
Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight
Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies
Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says
Russian spaceport visited by North Korea’s Kim has a history of corruption and construction delays
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
Fukushima nuclear plant’s operator says the first round of wastewater release is complete
