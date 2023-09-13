AP Top Science News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
September 13, 2023
Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of dengue fever

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight

SpaceX can’t launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help

Fukushima nuclear plant’s operator says the first round of wastewater release is complete

As US East Coast ramps up offshore wind power projects, much remains unknown

Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms

Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels

UN report says the world is way off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix that

