AP Top Science News at 10:28 a.m. EDT

NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies

Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says

Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants

Russian spaceport visited by North Korea’s Kim has a history of corruption and construction delays

What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help

Fukushima nuclear plant’s operator says the first round of wastewater release is complete

As US East Coast ramps up offshore wind power projects, much remains unknown

New Indonesian industrial park on Borneo, feted as ‘green,’ will be powered by coal, report says

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.