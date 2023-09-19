AP Top Science News at 9:22 a.m. EDT

Sponsor an ocean? Tiny island nation of Niue has a novel plan to protect its slice of the Pacific
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
Climate change could bring more storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
After attacks, British prime minister says American XL Bully dogs are dangerous and will be banned
NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Arson attacks at schools in Belgium are believed to be connected to a controversial sex ed program
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that
Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.