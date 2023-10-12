AP Top Science News at 2:09 p.m. EDT

Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects

A company cancels its plans to recover more Titanic artifacts. Its renowned expert died on the Titan

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Scientists pry a secret from the `Mona Lisa’ about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece

Russia reports coolant leak in backup line at space station and says crew not in danger

‘Without water, there is no life’: Drought in Brazil’s Amazon is sharpening fears for the future

An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It’s a glimpse of future tech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissions

