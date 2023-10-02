AP Top Science News at 3:16 a.m. EDT

Nobel Prize announcements are getting underway with the unveiling of the medicine prize

Video provides first clear views of WWII aircraft carriers lost in the pivotal Battle of Midway

Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without `significant’ help, study says

Things to know about the Nobel Prizes

As thaw accelerates, Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of their volume in the past 2 years, experts say

At US Antarctic base hit by harassment claims, workers are banned from buying alcohol at bars

Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. NASA’s Frank Rubio sets US space record

We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy

Science paints a new picture of the ancient past, when we mixed and mated with other kinds of humans

Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening trees and crops

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.