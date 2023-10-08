AP Top Science News at 3:38 p.m. EDT

‘Without water, there is no life’: Drought in Brazil’s Amazon is sharpening fears for the future
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissions
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Further evidence points to footprints in New Mexico being the oldest sign of humans in Americas
Millions of children are displaced due to extreme weather events. Climate change will make it worse
US moves closer to underground testing of nuclear weapons stockpile without any actual explosions
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
September sizzled to records and was so much warmer than average scientists call it ‘mind-blowing’
Indonesia denies its fires are causing blankets of haze in neighboring Malaysia
Amphibians are the world’s most vulnerable animals and threats are increasing
