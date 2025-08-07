OPM launches ‘radically different’ training program for federal executives

A new OPM training series aligns with the Trump administration’s expectations for the SES, like creating efficiencies and showing “merit and competence.”

The Office of Personnel Management is touting a new series of training opportunities for federal executives, which incorporate many of the changes the Senior Executive Service has seen this year.

OPM said the trainings align with the Trump administration’s new expectations for the SES to focus on creating efficiencies, leading people, demonstrating “merit and competence,” and achieving results.

The program attempts to fill what has become a hole in leadership development opportunities in the federal government. In February, President Donald Trump dismantled the Federal Executive Institute, a long-time training program that OPM ran for federal employees governmentwide.

The Trump administration said prior leadership development programs such as FEI “failed to deliver results for the American people in alignment with administration priorities.”

Instead, OPM’s new program “is grounded in the Constitution, laws and founding ideals of our government, and will provide training on President Trump’s executive orders,” the agency wrote in a May 29 memo. “It is designed to equip aspiring leaders with the skills, knowledge, technical expertise and strategic mindset necessary to excel in senior leadership roles.”

An OPM spokesperson said the new fee-for-service leadership development program is “radically different” from what was offered through FEI, while costing “significantly less.” Depending on the program, the new trainings cost either $1,500 or $8,500 and will feature either in-person or virtual sessions.

“It is also oriented around the practical skills that SES and aspiring SES need to be effective leaders in government — not high-level theory,” the spokesperson told Federal News Network.

Registration for the training program opened this week, after the Trump administration announced in May that it was creating a new program for higher-level federal employees. The training is meant for SES members and federal employees at levels 14 and 15 on the General Schedule. The agency will release the new series in parts, starting Sept. 1.

“The challenges facing our federal government and our country demand forward-thinking leadership. These programs are about more than career progression, they’re about preparing exceptional public servants to lead with impact,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said Wednesday in a press release. “By aligning development with updated core qualifications, we’re helping federal leaders deliver results that matter to the American people.”

OPM undergoing internal restructuring

At the same time, OPM has moved forward with major internal restructuring and downsizing. In April, the agency eliminated its Center for Leadership Development — the office previously responsible for running various training and development programs for federal employees, including FEI.

The CLD reduction-in-force also brought an end to the OPM Lab — an initiative intended to help agencies reshape programs and processes using human-centered design; the Federal HR Institute, which offered HR training and development courses governmentwide; and USA Learning — a contract vehicle for offering online learning and development products to agencies.

Due to the RIF, an agency spokesperson said OPM’s Human Resources Solutions office, in partnership with the director’s office, will run the new training program.

But Jason Briefel, director of government and public affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth, questioned OPM’s ability to effectively manage the new program, since the agency is set to lose 1,000 employees — roughly one-third of its workforce — by the end of the year.

“What is the capacity for OPM to deliver right now versus what we could have done before?” Briefel said in an interview. “In the big picture, how does that meet the dire need across government, resulting from decades of underinvestment in our managers, supervisors and senior executives?”

Generally, Briefel said the focus on senior leadership development was encouraging, and he hoped OPM would continue to build out the offerings. But at the same time, he questioned whether agencies would have the capacity or funding right now to let their executives take part in the program.

“So many agencies have lost so much staff, and many people have been put into new roles where they could really benefit from this kind of development. But there’s also the pressing nature of work,” Briefel said. “Budgetary availability to get people to go to training — not to mention the time that employees, especially managers and executives, need to take training — has always been a barrier. If we want people to adopt these new skills, we’re going to have to give them time to play with it.”

What’s in the new leadership trainings?

The content of the new training program will generally cover rulemaking, appropriations, budget, human capital, technology and policy, according to OPM’s website.

OPM also said the new development programs are closely aligned with the SES executive core qualifications (ECQs) that the Trump administration updated earlier this year. ECQs are the standards that agencies use to assess candidates when hiring for SES positions.

“By focusing on these updated standards, OPM is empowering leaders to deliver meaningful results and advance the mission of government agencies nationwide, drive President Trump’s ambitious agenda, and improve performance and accountability across the federal government,” the agency wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Briefel said the changes to the ECQs aren’t surprising, since most presidential administrations come in with different expectations for senior leaders in government. But he did express concerns about the Trump administration’s emphasis for the SES to focus on advancing the President’s policies — and if that will arise in the new training modules.

“We don’t really know what that’s going to look like in terms of the content, the messaging, and any exercises or behavioral interventions that come with reinforcing those values that the administration is trying to inculcate,” Briefel said.

SES facing other changes under Trump

SES members have seen a number of other changes this year under the Trump administration. In February, the administration updated performance standards for SES members, making adherence to the President’s policies the most important element of assessing senior leaders on their performance. Agencies are now required to make at least 25% of an SES performance evaluation a review of how well a senior executive is aligning with “faithful administration of the law and the President’s policies.”

The Trump administration is also requiring agencies to revamp their executive resources boards, or ERBs. The boards are tasked with overseeing the staffing and development of the SES corps within each agency. Although the boards have existed for years, OPM argued that agencies were not effectively using them.

“Going forward, agencies should use their executive resources boards to provide strategic oversight on how executives are hired, managed and assessed,” the agency said in May.

Historically, ERBs have generally been composed mainly of career senior officials, with a smaller number of non-career SES members. But moving forward, the Trump administration said each agency’s board should be the reverse — led by a non-career SES member, but still alongside career SES members.

“These requirements ensure that effective implementation of the President’s policies is at the forefront of agency executive management decisions,” OPM said.

The agency added that the updates to the SES were necessary “to drive the unusually expansive and transformative agenda the American people elected President Trump to accomplish.”

