New Center of Excellence looks to produce more space workers

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
July 19, 2021 2:46 pm
We start today with workforce initiatives; specifically, where are space agencies, companies and military branches going to find enough people to fill these critical jobs? Also, with all three of those groups so intermingled, how do you make sure there’s enough to go around? Two organizations are hoping they may have a solution. The Space Force Association along with management services vendor LMI have teamed up to create the Space Center of Excellence. To tell us more about it I spoke with Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association, and Patrick Mahoney, director of the space and air force markets at LMI.

