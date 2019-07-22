Protected: Keeping networks cutting edge allows agencies to deliver unseen benefits to citizens

Martin Kessler Chief Information Security Officer, Verizon Business Group

Martin Kessler serves as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Verizon Business Group (VBG), a global, customer-first provider of technology products and services for public sector, enterprise, small and medium business, and wholesale customers, with 2018 annual revenues of $32B. In this role, Martin leads the team responsible for strategy, governance, and risk management programs to help business customers protect against today’s cyber threats. Martin has nearly 20 years of cybersecurity and business resilience leadership experience in both the public and private sectors. His speaking engagements and publications include a wide range of cybersecurity topics, including governance and risk, application security, incident response, and critical infrastructure security.