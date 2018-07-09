Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

German showjumping great Hans Guenther Winkler dies at 91

July 9, 2018 5:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Guenther Winkler, a German showjumping great who won five Olympic gold medals, has died. He was 91.

The German Equestrian Federation confirmed Winkler died early Monday in the western town of Warendorf.

After taking gold at the 1954 and 1955 World Championships, Winkler and his mare Halla cemented their fame with a memorable performance at the 1956 Olympic equestrian events in Stockholm.

Despite intense pain from a pulled muscle, Winkler remained in the saddle and Halla carried him to a flawless second round, ensuring their first Olympic gold.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Four more followed, as well as a silver and bronze, before Winkler retired in 1986.

His fourth wife, American Debby Winkler, died in a riding accident in 2011.

Winkler is survived by a daughter and son from an earlier marriage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech