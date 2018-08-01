Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

1st College Football Playoff rankings revealed Oct. 30

August 9, 2018 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVIN, Texas (AP) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Oct. 30 and the four-team field will be set Dec. 2, the Sunday after conference championship games are played.

The selection committee’s top 25 will be revealed on ESPN each Tuesday night for five weeks, starting the day before Halloween. The Dec. 2 show will start at noon ET.

The College Football Playoff also announced Thursday the committee’s recusals for this season. Members must recuse from discussions about schools that compensate them or schools where immediate family members work or play.

The five athletic directors on the committee must recuse from discussions about their school. Other recusals:

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Paola Boivin — Arizona State

Herb Deromedi — Central Michigan

Frank Beamer — Virginia Tech, Oklahoma

Jeff Bower — Southern Mississippi

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at http://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen on https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech