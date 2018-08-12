2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through Aug. 12
|x-clinched berth
|United States
|1. x-Brooks Koepka
|13,298.471
|2. x-Dustin Johnson
|9,549.287
|3. x-Justin Thomas
|8,929.122
|4. x-Patrick Reed
|7,821.880
|5. x-Bubba Watson
|5,584.137
|6. x-Jordan Spieth
|5,481.427
|7. x-Rickie Fowler
|5,006.112
|8. x-Webb Simpson
|4,534.745
|9. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,316.107
|10. Phil Mickelson
|4,207.953
|11. Tiger Woods
|4,196.794
|12. Xander Schauffele
|3,924.096
|13. Matt Kuchar
|3,843.696
|14. Kevin Kisner
|3,680.121
|15. Tony Finau
|3,512.021
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Francesco Molinari
|6,182,450.35
|2. Justin Rose
|4,518,651.42
|3. Tyrrell Hatton
|4,326,297.77
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|3,668,310.57
|5. Jon Rahm
|3,617,769.82
|6. Thorbjorn Olesen
|3,497,483.32
|7. Rory McIlroy
|3,482,791.06
|8. Alex Noren
|3,444,442.21
|9. Russell Knox
|2,659,683.33
|10. Eddie Pepperell
|2,478,389.09
|World Points
|1. Francesco Molinari
|373.12
|2. Justin Rose
|366.69
|3. Jon Rahm
|327.18
|4. Rory McIlroy
|309.29
|5. Tommy Fleetwood
|301.66
|6. Alex Noren
|252.62
|7. Tyrrell Hatton
|245.64
|8. Ian Poulter
|168.19
|9. Paul Casey
|167.05
|10. Thorbjorn Olesen
|166.21
