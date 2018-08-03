Listen Live Sports

3 Jets fined by NFL for illegal hits in game last week

August 24, 2018 7:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Darron Lee and Frankie Luvu were each fined $20,054 by the NFL for illegal hits in New York’s preseason game at Washington last week.

Jenkins and Luvu were both docked Friday for roughing the passer, while Lee was fined for a horse-collar tackle in the Jets’ 15-13 loss last Thursday.

Minnesota linebacker Antwione Williams was also fined $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty after his hit on Jacksonville quarterback Cody Kessler in the Vikings’ 14-10 loss last Saturday.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was docked $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

