4 Russian biathletes face new doping allegations

August 30, 2018 7:56 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Four Russian biathletes have been charged with doping offenses.

The Russian Biathlon Union says the cases against the four, who haven’t been named, are linked to an earlier World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russian sport.

Neither the RBU nor the International Biathlon Union has named the four biathletes or provided any more details about the alleged offenses, though the RBU says three are retired and the fourth is not currently on the national team.

The issue of Russian doping tipped biathlon into chaos in April when Austrian police raided the IBU headquarters and the organization’s president, Anders Besseberg, said he was stepping down.

Prosecutors allege Russian doping cases from previous years were covered up in return for an estimated $300,000 in bribes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

