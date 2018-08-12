49ers RB Jerick McKinnon sidelined by strained calf

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will miss at least one week with a strained right calf.

McKinnon injured himself in practice on Sunday and the team says he will be re-evaluated in a week.

McKinnon signed a $30 million, four-year contract in March. He lost four yards on three carries during his preseason debut, when he played one possession against Dallas on Thursday.

The 49ers already are without backup running back Matt Breida, who is out until the start of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Joe Williams also missed practice because of a death in the family.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.