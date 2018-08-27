Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A look at Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden

August 27, 2018 2:16 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NAME: Jon Gruden.

AGE: 55.

NICKNAME: Chucky, from 1980s horror movie “Child’s Play.”

CURRENT ROLE: Head coach, Oakland Raiders.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

CAREER RECORD: 95-81 regular season, 5-4 playoffs.

BIGGEST COACHING ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Winning Super Bowl following 2002 season with Tampa Bay; leading Raiders to 2000 AFC championship game.

BIGGEST ATHLETIC ACCOMPLISHMENT: Playing backup QB at Dayton.

TOUGHEST LOSS: Tuck Rule game. The Raiders seemed poised to reach the AFC championship game on Jan. 19, 2002, when Charles Woodson forced a fumble by Patriots QB Tom Brady that Greg Biekert recovered for Oakland in the closing minutes in the snow at New England. The call was overturned by replay because officials said Brady was trying to “tuck” the ball into his body. Adam Vinatieri kicked a tying field goal and the Patriots won in OT.

DELICATE DECISION: After turning around the Raiders with back-to-back division titles in 2000 and ’01, Gruden didn’t sign an extension and accepted a trade to Tampa Bay instead. Gruden won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, beating the Raiders for the title.

QUOTABLE: “That would be one of the coolest things in life, really.” — Jon on the possibility of coaching against younger brother Jay, head coach of the Washington Redskins.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech