|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|31
|.569
|1½
|St. Paul
|41
|33
|.554
|2½
|Winnipeg
|33
|41
|.446
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|43
|.403
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|44
|.389
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|17
|.767
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|26
|.639
|9½
|Wichita
|44
|29
|.603
|12
|Lincoln
|33
|39
|.458
|22½
|Cleburne
|23
|50
|.315
|33
|Texas
|19
|53
|.264
|36½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City 4, Texas 2
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
