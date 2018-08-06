Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 6, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 42 29 .592
Fargo-Moorhead 41 31 .569
St. Paul 41 33 .554
Winnipeg 33 41 .446 10½
Chicago 29 43 .403 13½
Sioux Falls 28 44 .389 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 17 .767
Kansas City 46 26 .639
Wichita 44 29 .603 12
Lincoln 33 39 .458 22½
Cleburne 23 50 .315 33
Texas 19 53 .264 36½

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech