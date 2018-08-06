At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 43 29 .597 — Fargo-Moorhead 42 31 .575 1½ St. Paul 41 33 .554 3 Winnipeg 33 42 .440 11½ Chicago 29 45 .392 15 Sioux Falls 28 44 .389 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 56 17 .767 — Kansas City 47 26 .644 9 Wichita 44 29 .603 12 Lincoln 33 39 .458 22½ Cleburne 24 50 .324 32½ Texas 19 54 .260 37

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Chicago 3

Cleburne 6, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Wichita 6, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 4, Gary Southshore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

