|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|31
|.575
|½
|St. Paul
|42
|33
|.560
|1½
|Winnipeg
|33
|42
|.440
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|44
|.397
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|45
|.384
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|18
|.757
|—
|Kansas City
|47
|26
|.644
|8½
|Wichita
|45
|29
|.608
|11
|Lincoln
|34
|39
|.466
|21½
|Cleburne
|24
|50
|.324
|32
|Texas
|19
|54
|.260
|36½
___
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.