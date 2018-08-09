At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 43 31 .581 — Fargo-Moorhead 42 33 .560 1½ St. Paul 42 35 .545 2½ Winnipeg 34 43 .442 10½ Chicago 31 44 .413 12½ Sioux Falls 30 45 .400 13½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 56 20 .737 — Kansas City 49 26 .653 6½ Wichita 47 29 .618 9 Lincoln 35 40 .467 20½ Cleburne 25 51 .329 31 Texas 19 56 .253 36½

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

