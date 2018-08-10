|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|43
|32
|.573
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|34
|.553
|1½
|St. Paul
|43
|35
|.551
|1½
|Winnipeg
|34
|43
|.442
|10
|Chicago
|31
|44
|.413
|12
|Sioux Falls
|31
|45
|.408
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|57
|20
|.740
|—
|Kansas City
|49
|27
|.645
|7½
|Wichita
|47
|29
|.618
|9½
|Lincoln
|36
|40
|.474
|20½
|Cleburne
|25
|51
|.329
|31½
|Texas
|19
|57
|.250
|37½
___
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
