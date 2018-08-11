|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|35
|.557
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|42
|35
|.545
|2
|Winnipeg
|34
|44
|.436
|10½
|Chicago
|32
|45
|.416
|12
|Sioux Falls
|32
|45
|.416
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|58
|20
|.744
|—
|Kansas City
|49
|28
|.636
|8½
|Wichita
|48
|29
|.623
|9½
|Lincoln
|37
|40
|.481
|20½
|Cleburne
|25
|52
|.325
|32½
|Texas
|19
|58
|.247
|38½
___
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.