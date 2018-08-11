Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 11, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 44 33 .571
St. Paul 44 35 .557 1
Fargo-Moorhead 42 35 .545 2
Winnipeg 34 44 .436 10½
Chicago 32 45 .416 12
Sioux Falls 32 45 .416 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 58 20 .744
Kansas City 49 28 .636
Wichita 48 29 .623
Lincoln 37 40 .481 20½
Cleburne 25 52 .325 32½
Texas 19 58 .247 38½

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Wichita at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech