American Association

August 13, 2018 1:02 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 44 34 .564
St. Paul 45 36 .556 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544
Winnipeg 35 45 .438 10
Chicago 33 45 .423 11
Sioux Falls 33 46 .418 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 48 30 .615 10
Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½
Cleburne 26 52 .333 32
Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 10, Texas 3

St. Paul 9, Gary Southshore 5

Wichita 13, Cleburne 6

Sioux City 11, Kansas City 3

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

