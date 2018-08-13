|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|St. Paul
|45
|36
|.556
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|43
|36
|.544
|2
|Winnipeg
|35
|45
|.438
|10½
|Chicago
|33
|46
|.418
|12
|Sioux Falls
|33
|46
|.418
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|59
|21
|.738
|—
|Kansas City
|50
|29
|.633
|8½
|Wichita
|49
|30
|.620
|9½
|Lincoln
|38
|41
|.481
|20½
|Cleburne
|26
|53
|.329
|32½
|Texas
|20
|59
|.253
|38½
___
Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Sioux Falls 4
Lincoln 10, Texas 3
St. Paul 9, Gary Southshore 5
Wichita 13, Cleburne 6
Sioux City 11, Kansas City 3
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
