Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 14, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 45 35 .563
St. Paul 45 37 .549 1
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544
Winnipeg 36 45 .444
Sioux Falls 34 46 .425 11
Chicago 33 46 .418 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 50 30 .625 9
Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½
Cleburne 26 54 .325 33
Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita 7, Cleburne 4

Sioux Falls 12, St. Paul 8

Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech