At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 44 35 .557 — St. Paul 45 37 .549 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 1 Winnipeg 36 45 .444 9 Sioux Falls 34 46 .425 10½ Chicago 33 45 .423 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 59 21 .738 — Kansas City 50 29 .633 8½ Wichita 50 30 .625 9 Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½ Cleburne 26 54 .325 33 Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 4

Gary Southshore 5, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.