American Association

August 14, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 46 35 .568
St. Paul 46 37 .554 1
Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 2
Winnipeg 36 46 .439 10½
Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 12
Chicago 33 46 .418 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 59 21 .738
Kansas City 50 29 .633
Wichita 50 30 .625 9
Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½
Cleburne 26 54 .325 33
Texas 20 59 .253 38½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 16, Texas 0

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 4

Gary Southshore 5, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

