At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 45 35 .563 — St. Paul 46 37 .554 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 1½ Winnipeg 36 46 .439 10 Chicago 33 45 .423 11 Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 11½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 59 21 .738 — Kansas City 50 29 .633 8½ Wichita 50 30 .625 9 Lincoln 38 41 .481 20½ Cleburne 27 54 .333 32½ Texas 20 60 .250 39

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 16, Texas 0

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 4

Gary Southshore 5, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

