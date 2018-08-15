|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|St. Paul
|46
|37
|.554
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|43
|36
|.544
|2
|Winnipeg
|36
|46
|.439
|10½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|47
|.420
|12
|Chicago
|33
|46
|.418
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|59
|21
|.738
|—
|Kansas City
|50
|29
|.633
|8½
|Wichita
|50
|30
|.625
|9
|Lincoln
|38
|41
|.481
|20½
|Cleburne
|27
|54
|.333
|32½
|Texas
|20
|60
|.250
|39
___
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 16, Texas 0
St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 4
Gary Southshore 5, Winnipeg 2
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
