At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 46 35 .568 — St. Paul 47 37 .560 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 43 36 .544 2 Winnipeg 36 46 .439 10½ Chicago 33 46 .418 12 Sioux Falls 34 48 .415 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 59 21 .738 — Kansas City 50 29 .633 8½ Wichita 50 31 .617 9½ Lincoln 39 41 .488 20 Cleburne 27 54 .333 32½ Texas 20 60 .250 39

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Sioux Falls 8

Lincoln 5, Wichita 2

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Kansas City 4

Advertisement

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.