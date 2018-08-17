Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 17, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 46 35 .568
St. Paul 48 37 .565
Fargo-Moorhead 45 37 .549
Winnipeg 36 47 .434 11
Chicago 34 46 .425 11½
Sioux Falls 34 49 .410 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 60 22 .732
Kansas City 51 31 .622 9
Wichita 51 32 .614
Lincoln 40 42 .488 20
Cleburne 28 55 .337 32½
Texas 21 61 .256 39

___

Friday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

