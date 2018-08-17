|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|St. Paul
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|45
|37
|.549
|1½
|Winnipeg
|36
|47
|.434
|11
|Chicago
|34
|46
|.425
|11½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|49
|.410
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|60
|22
|.732
|—
|Kansas City
|51
|31
|.622
|9
|Wichita
|51
|32
|.614
|9½
|Lincoln
|40
|42
|.488
|20
|Cleburne
|28
|55
|.337
|32½
|Texas
|21
|61
|.256
|39
___
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln 8, Texas 1
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
