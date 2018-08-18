|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|48
|35
|.578
|—
|St. Paul
|49
|37
|.570
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|45
|38
|.542
|3
|Winnipeg
|36
|48
|.429
|12½
|Chicago
|35
|47
|.427
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|50
|.405
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|61
|22
|.735
|—
|Kansas City
|52
|31
|.627
|9
|Wichita
|51
|33
|.607
|10½
|Lincoln
|41
|42
|.494
|20
|Cleburne
|28
|56
|.333
|33½
|Texas
|21
|62
|.253
|40
___
Sioux City 6, Winnipeg 2
St. Paul 10, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Kansas City 6, Cleburne 5
Lincoln 8, Texas 1
Gary Southshore 4, Sioux Falls 3
Chicago 5, Wichita 2
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
