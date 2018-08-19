Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 19, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 48 36 .571
St. Paul 49 38 .563 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 46 38 .548 2
Chicago 37 46 .446 10½
Winnipeg 36 50 .419 13
Sioux Falls 35 51 .407 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 63 22 .741
Kansas City 53 31 .631
Wichita 51 35 .593 12½
Lincoln 42 42 .500 20½
Cleburne 28 57 .329 35
Texas 21 63 .250 41½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Kansas City, cancelled

Sioux City 6, Winnipeg 2

Chicago 4, Wichita 2

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 4

Lincoln 11, Texas 2

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

